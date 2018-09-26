CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for this fall’s electronics recycling event.

Residents from participating communities can register for 15-minute slots between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at ecycle.simplybook.me.

A little more than half the slots are full, said Nichole Millage, environmental-sustainability specialist for the city of Champaign.

At the event at Parkland College, residents can drop off up to two TVs and up to 10 items total per person.

Millage said residents should check the registration website for details on what items are allowed to be dropped off.

For example, computers, cellphones and microwaves are allowed, but batteries, dehumidifiers, smoke detectors and vacuums are not.

The event is open to residents in Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Ludlow, Mahomet, Odgen, Pesotum, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, Thomasboro, Urbana, and unincorporated Champaign County.

After residents register, they’ll receive a confirmation email or text message, and then receive a postcard a few days before the event that will serve as their ticket.

bzigterman@news-gazette.com