Three pick up nominating petitions for village board

RANTOUL — Three people had picked up nominating petitions to run for Rantoul Village Board in the April 2 consolidated election as of Friday morning.

Village Clerk Mike Graham said newcomers Jasmyne Boyce and Jan Falvey picked up petitions as did Sherry Johnson, who earlier this month was appointed to the board seat formerly held by Rich Medlen.

Three seats will be up for election for four-year terms. Those seats are held by Hank Gamel, Jennifer Fox and Chad Smith. The seat currently held by Johnson will also be filled by voters.

Candidate-filing documents will include notice of time to file, statement of economic interest, statement of candidacy, loyalty oath (optional), nominating petitions and a D-1 statement if the candidate raises or spends more than $5,000.

Candidates elected to village board will be sworn in, in May 2019.

Sept. 18 was the first day petitions could be picked up. Residents have until the filing deadline to pick up petitions.

Petitions may be filed with Graham Dec. 10-17.

School boards

Three seats are also up for election on both Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School boards.

The seats are currently held by:

RCS — John Brotherton, Joan Fitzgarrald and Andy Graham.

RTHS — Janet Brotherton, Jeremy Larson and Roger Quinlan.

The seats up for election in the following communities include:

Fisher

School board — Leonard Delaney, Janice Douglas, Michael Rice and Tiffany Rushing.

Village board — R. Brock Deer, Roger Ponton and Angela Seidelman.

Gifford

School board — Brandi Hedrick and Michael Schluter

Village board — Village President Darold Ackerman, Village Clerk Diane Baker and trustees Nicholas Carpenter, Devan Hammond and Adam Pannbacker.

Thomasboro

School board — Tom Henkelman, Tyler Martin, Doug Mennenga and William Wilken

Village board — trustees Anthony Grilo, Anna Martin and Dustin Rhodes.

Ludlow

School board — Rhonda Moore, Mary Nuku, Geraldine Roberts and Tom Fultz

Village board — Board President Steve Thomas and trustees Ross Radke, Marsha Spear and Lois Redmon.

Nominating petitions may be obtained online or at the Champaign County Clerk’s office through the filing deadline. Petitions may be filed Dec. 10-17.

