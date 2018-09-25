Potomac Fall Festival this weekend

By ANGIE WALSH

POTOMAC — The Potomac Fall Festival schedule has been released.

The festival will be from Sept. 27-29. Carnival rides and vendors are scheduled for all three days, with $20 bracelet night 5-9 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday.

Tyler Robling will play at 8 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s events include a flower sale at the butterfly garden 9-11 a.m.; parade 11 a.m.; Joyful Bubbles and petting zoo noon-dusk; Middlefork Seeders and Weeders butterfly garden dedication 2 p.m.; car show noon-3 p.m.; bags tournament at the beer tent 4 p.m.; and the band Flatville Road at 8 p.m.

All events will take place at the Millie Curtis Park unless otherwise noted.



— Potomac Public Library will host a cake walk during the Fall Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Gifford Bank parking lot. They ask for donations of baked goods, as well as other items.

Donations may be dropped off at the library 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, or Thursday, Sept. 27, or brought to the cake walk.



— Also coinciding with the Fall Festival will be a fundraiser for Amber Stockwill to raise funds for a handicapped-accessible van. There will be a bake sale, as well as a raffle for a chance to win a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler. Tickets are one for $5 or three for $10.



— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will sponsor an herb presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the butterfly garden

In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the Potomac Public Library. Susan Biggs of Vermilion County Conservation District will offer tips on cooking with herbs, recipes and the opportunity to create a flavored vinegar to take home.

Fresh herbs from the butterfly garden will be utilized. All materials are free, but participants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 26, by calling the library at 987-6457, since space is limited.



