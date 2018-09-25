Ludlow school board hikes substitute-teacher pay

LUDLOW — Substitute teachers at Ludlow Grade School will receive $120 a day this school year.

The school board last week voted to increase the substitute teacher pay to that rate from $90.

“We’re wanting to be more competitive because Rantoul City Schools raised theirs to $120 a day,” Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said.

She said it was the first increase since the board raised sub pay from $80 to $90 in her first year helming the Ludlow school 12 years ago.

“We are hoping we (will) be competitive enough, especially with our small classes at our wonderful little school,” Lobmaster said.

Finding teachers has been increasingly difficult for Illinois schools. Ludlow Grade School has a staff of 10 teachers.

Some of the classes, including kindergarten and first grade, first and second grades, and seventh and eighth grades, have combined classes for a portion of the day.

One eighth-grade student takes an advanced math class online.



Budget approved

The board approved the FY 2019 budget, which is $142,472 in the black.

Anticipated revenues are placed at $1,133,686, and anticipated expenditures at $991,214.

By major funds, the budget (with anticipated expenditures in parentheses) includes: educational, $988,038 ($876,859); operations and maintenance, $71,260 ($65,235) and transportation, $66,975 ($49,005).



School board election

The board also discussed the April school board election.

Nominating petitions may be obtained online or at the Champaign County Clerk’s office through the filing deadline. Petitions may be filed Dec. 10-17.

Expiring seats are held by Rhonda Moore, Mary Nuku and Geraldine Roberts (all for a four-year term) and a two-year term held by Tom Fultz, who was appointed following the resignation of Steve Thomas.



Other business

The board also:

— Learned the final payment of $32,008 had been made to Commercial Buildings for a project that included new doors and locks in the south wing of the building.

— Approved the purchase of ground cover and edging to finish the new playground at an estimated cost of $6,000.

— Heard an audit report from Russell Leigh and Associates. The audit included no negative findings.

— Learned from Lobmaster that Ludlow Grade School had received a federal small school achievement grant of $11,642 to be used for reading and math improvement.

— Heard a written report from Principal Tanya Turner, who said 19 of 32 families were present at the Aug. 30 school open house. Turner thanked Nuku and Moore for serving cookies at the event. She also reported 14 grandparents had attended the school’s recent Grandparents Day.

