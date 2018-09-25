Longtime financial adviser Iorio retiring

RANTOUL — Tom Iorio, a financial advisor in the Rantoul office of the financial services firm Edward Jones, will retire Sept. 30 after 36 years of service with the firm.

“When I joined this firm 36 years ago I knew I was making the right decision,” Iorio said. “I truly enjoyed working with the people of this community to serve their financial needs.”

In preparation of the impending retirement, Iorio’s son, Ryan Guynn, moved into his office at 109 S. Garrard in 2016 and began servicing clients alongside branch office administrator Libby Buhr, who has worked with Iorio for nearly 20 years, and newly hired administrator Kelly Carter.

The retirement transition also allowed for Justin Little, Jared Lyons and Austin Curtis to open offices in Rantoul, Mahomet and Paxton, respectively.

“I wish the best to Ryan, Justin, Jared and Austin as they continue the tradition of top-notch service to our clients,” Iorio said.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company with headquarters in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.





