Fisher school board to discuss possible property purchase

FISHER — The Fisher school board agreed it will continue to discuss buying property south of the grade school and possibly selling other land it owns.

Superintendent Barb Thompson said the resolution the board passed in no way obligates it to complete either the land purchase or sale. She said Eric Stalter has offered to sell 6 acres of farm ground he owns directly south of the grade school to the district for $120,000. Thompson described the tract as “attractive for possible facility expansion.”

She said the board could offset some or all of the purchase price by selling a portion of the 33 acres the district owns at the bus barn that is northwest of the schools site. Nineteen of the acres there lie within the village’s tax increment financing district 3, and the rest of the ground is within the village limits as well. That is the area of town where residential development is ongoing.

Another portion of the Stalter ground is where it has been proposed that a solar farm be developed.



Budget approved

Also the board approved its budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, following a public hearing. Thompson projects revenue of $7.2 million, expenditures of $7.6 million. She projects a deficit in the education budget of $219,000.

The operations and maintenance budget shows a $311,000 deficit, but that is a technicality because though the money will be spent this year on health, life and safety projects, the bond proceeds income came in two years ago. The transportation fund will be $116,000 in the red.



Also the board:

— Heard from Tim King on options it has on taking out bonds for working cash that because of tax caps it can’t levy. Thompson said the bond purchase is a way to “fill the tax cap gap.” It’s a way to bring in money without taxing residents more.

— Approved a two-night, three-day trip for up to 10 FFA students to attend the National Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 24-26. Members Bethany Music and Felicity Shaffer provided the board with enthusiastic descriptions of why the convention has been and will continue to be a valuable resource for the FFA group. Music said she loved seeing “the sea of blue jackets” in Indy last year.

— Learned from junior/senior high Principal Jon Kelly that various Fisher teachers will have the opportunity monthly to meet with their cohorts from other Heart of Illinois Conference schools to discuss approaches they use in presenting their subject matter. Kelly said he has already posted a math vacancy for the 2019 school year.

Kelly also updated the board on the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program that will be instituted next year. GCMS and PBL districts will also participate, and a total of 20 students will be chosen by application. Kelly serves on the board, and training for that group will begin next month. The board is in the process of choosing an instructor, a half-time position that will cost the school districts nothing. Money for the program has come from investors in each community.

— Learned Richard and Kay Rayburn donated toward the purchase of risers to be used at both schools for music performances. Grade School Principal Jim Moxley used a portion of the grade school fundraising account, and the district covered the rest of the cost.

— Moxley told the board he was proud the grade school was the home of both Little Miss Champaign County Gracyn Allen and Little Miss Illinois Jordynn Huskisson. Huskisson will compete in the national pageant in Orlando in November.

— Learned from Thompson that she is still in preliminary discussions with two solar panel companies. She is looking into an installation that could help the district save money on its electricity bills.

