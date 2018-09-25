Early voting period begins Thursday

RANTOUL — Election Day is Nov. 6, but local voters can cast their ballot starting this week.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, early voting opens at First United Methodist Church, Rantoul.

The site will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have hours the two weekends before the election.

In the last gubernatorial election in Champaign County — 2014 — 11,817 voters cast either early votes or vote-by-mail votes. That was about 21 percent of the 55,434 votes cast in the county that year.

You can expect that number to increase this fall. About 4,000 vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out by the county clerk’s office on Thursday, an increase from past elections.

In this year’s primary election in Champaign County, about 32 percent of all votes were cast before Election Day. County Clerk Gordy Hulten repeatedly has said he expects early-voting numbers to grow every election as more voters realize the convenience.

