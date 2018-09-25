Chamber board might consider move of office

RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce officials have held discussions about the possible move of the chamber office from downtown to the Rantoul Business Center.

Chamber officials, however, stressed no decision had been made whether to remain at 120 E. Sangamon Ave. or move the office back to its former home at the business center.

Chamber President Michael Fox said the matter is “a point of discussion.”

He said someone from the village of Rantoul, which owns the center, approached Chamber Executive Director Belynda Allen to gauge interest in a possible move.

“It hasn’t been discussed very much,” Fox said.

In a prepared statement, Allen said chamber officials are looking at many different options “for ways to streamline our budget and have been doing this over the course of the last 14 months.”

She said several chamber board members have toured the space at the business center.

“We are contemplating, and it was discussed briefly at a board meeting, but we are not in any depth of the process yet,” Allen said.

“As a chamber, we have to be fiscally responsible for our members’ investment in our organization. Any decisions we have made or will make have been based upon this precept.”

The chamber opened its new downtown office that blends both a historic and modern look in January 2016.

Many downtown business operators believe the presence of the office benefits that region of the business community, which has been struggling in recent years.

Allen said, however, the chamber has to focus on the good of the organization as a whole.

Said chamber board member George Papametro, “Our main goal is to help our fellow member businesses. I would say our chamber does a lot for the community.”

Papametro said the chamber has had to “tighten the reins and make sure we had a balanced budget,” but he said that is not a factor in any possible consideration of moving the office.

“The biggest benefit that Belynda brought up is that it makes fiscal sense,” Papametro said. “There’s an auditorium in there that we would be allowed to use, so there’s more space.”

The issue of to stay or remain is far from settled.

Chamber board member Lucie Gibbons said the matter has been “tossed around back and forth.”

“Nothing’s been voted on. We’re getting feelings, weighing options, just to see if there are any ways to improve.”

She said she believes chamber board members see positives and negatives to remaining downtown as well as moving to the business center.

She said the board has also been focusing on chamber events, which included the recent visit by Erika Harold to the community, plans for the second annual cash bash and the annual chamber banquet in November.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com