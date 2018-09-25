Bouse receives leadership award

EVANSTON — Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse has received the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.



The award was established in 1984 by Kreml, the center’s founder, to “recognize and encourage the high ethical and professional values and dedication to public service upon which the Center for Public Safety was founded.”

Bouse was selected for the award by his classmates in the Center for Public Safety’s 10-week School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC), a demanding management program designated to provide police officers with high-quality training while accommodating their time and financial constraints.

Through management and supervision, specialized instruction in technical subjects and presentation of current issues and new techniques in the field, the SPSC program prepares police personnel for senior-level positions in their agencies.

The Center for Public Safety, located on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus, was established in 1936 to expand the scope of university-level education and training in traffic safety. Since that time, NUCPS has broadened its original objective to include training in police operations and management, and to address urgent issues in criminal justice and law enforcement.

Representatives from federal, state and local police agencies, as well as members of foreign agencies, attend the center’s many and varied programs.

NUCPS also services the law enforcement community through its research programs, publications and on-site technical assistance.



