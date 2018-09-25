Auto sales, repair shop opens

RANTOUL — Jose “Manuel” Hernandez has opened Auto Mart at 102 S. Century Blvd. in Rantoul.

Hernandez is co-operating the car sales and service business with Angel Sanchez.

Hernandez, who will focus on sales, is no stranger to the business world. He has owned and operated Woody’s 50s Diner in LeRoy for several years.

Sanchez, meanwhile, will focus on both auto sales and service.

Hernandez said he has more than 30 years of sales industry experience, while Sanchez has worked for almost 20 years in the auto industry.

“In addition to vending cars, we will also provide basic services to our own cars on the lot as well as for the community,” Hernandez said.

Services will include oil changes, tune-ups, brake work, tires and other functions.

The business will employ four. Its website is automartofrantoul.com

Operating hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com





