Rantoul bank teller gets probation for felony theft

URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted her addiction to opioids caused her to steal from her employer has been sentenced to 30 months of second chance probation.

Shannon Riggin, 30, will also have to serve a month of electronic home confinement as part of her sentence and make restitution to Busey Bank in Rantoul of $18,000.

Riggin pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis Wednesday to theft over $10,000, a Class 2 felony.

If she successfully completes the period of probation, no conviction will enter on her record.

Riggen admitted between December 2017 and March 2018, while employed as a teller at Busey in Rantoul, she pocketed bank money in a series of transactions that amounted to thousands of dollars.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Riggin tried to keep bank officials from noticing her theft by taking money from her parents’ account to try to cover shortages in her own cash drawer.

Lozar said when the theft was discovered in March, Riggin cooperated fully with police. She admitted she was hooked on painkillers and needed the money to pay drug dealers. She was remorseful and vowed to make full restitution, he said.

She had no previous criminal convictions.

