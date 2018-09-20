Negotiations continue for new village administrator

RANTOUL — The naming of a new village administrator remains “in the negotiation phase.”

The new hire would fill the position currently held by Rick Snider, whose contract runs through this month.

“The (finalist for the post) and I have met. We have set certain criteria for the job, and the individual is pondering that decision and how that would affect his life and this position,” Mayor Chuck Smith said Thursday.

“That’s about as vague as it gets,” Smith said, adding he can’t go into more detail.

Smith said “an offer has been put out there,” but he said the finalist hasn’t made a decision on whether to accept the post.

The final two candidates were Jeffery Eder, the city administrator of East Peoria, and Scott Eisenhauer, the mayor of Danville.

Eisenhauer said by phone Thursday afternoon that “there’s nothing been officially offered” to him.

Eisenhauer has been Danville mayor for 16 years — a full-time job. He will be out of a job, however, if voters in November opt to change the city’s form of government to include a city manager. That would change the mayor’s job to a part-time one.

Plus, being hired to the Rantoul post would mean a significant pay increase. As mayor, Eisenhauer is making $73,000 a year. Snider is making about twice that — $135,000 a year.

Smith said if the final candidate does not accept the criteria mentioned, it would not be offered to the other finalist. The process would begin anew.

“If this person (the top finalist) turns it down, we will start another search,” Smith said. “An offer has been put out there. I just don’t have a decision. He hasn’t decided if he will take it.”

The criteria mentioned does not appear to be related to pay or benefits — Smith saying the village board has asked “to make certain stipulations to his contract” and the new hire would be offered “the same package as in the past.”

The administrator hiring process was changed from those of previous administrators. There has been no chance for the public to meet the final candidates in an open forum this time around.

Smith said politics played a large part in that change.

“I reviewed that as far as (getting the public involved),” Smith said. “It turned really political. I got a lot of feedback about how unpleasant it was (for the finalists), how the citizens turned it into a political” issue.”

As a result, Smith said he decided to make the administrator hiring process the same as those of other village employees.

Once a new administrator is hired, that person will be introduced at an open house.

Smith said the post might be filled next week if the finalist accepts terms of the agreement.

Snider, who took the village administrator post in December, announced in June he would be resigning, with his final day on the job being June 30. Snider, however, agreed to stay until the end of this month. And that might turn out to be longer.

Smith said Snider has indicated he would be willing to stay on for another “few weeks” past Sept. 30.

“He and I have talked, and that possibility does exist,” Smith said. “He has flexibility in his schedule.”

The village had originally narrowed the search to three finalists. One of the three — David Nord, a private consultant who previously served for 25 years as Cherry Valley village administrator — withdrew his name, however.

Eder previously worked in Rock Island as assistant city manager/community development director and for 11 years as director of community development in Franklin Park.

Eisenhauer also works in the radio broadcast industry, providing play-by-play commentary for high school and collegiate sports.

Prior to his election as mayor in 2003, he served as the assistant director for emergency management in Vermilion County, where he focused on school, business and community safety planning, terrorism-response planning and volunteer training in preparedness and response. He served as an alderman on the Danville City Council from 1993-1998.

The search process began with a committee of Rantoul residents and local business people who helped to cull the list of 28 original candidates down to three.

Another committee included a professional group of advisers from the Champaign-Urbana area and locally. They then met with the candidates.

The candidates also met with village department heads, who had input on the individuals. And each finalist was interviewed by the village board.



