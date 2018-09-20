Library to host lecture on banned books

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host a lecture titled “Banned Books” by Emily J. M. Knox, PhD., assistant professor at the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois.

The lecture is scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Knox’s research interests include information access, intellectual freedom and censorship, information ethics, information policy and the intersection of print culture and reading practices.

Her book “Book Banning in 21st Century America” better prepares informational professionals for challenges to materials in their collections.

