Terrorism suspect appears in Paxton courtroom on unrelated charges

PAXTON — A former Ford County sheriff’s deputy who is awaiting trial in federal court for alleged acts of terrorism appeared Tuesday in Ford County Circuit Court on unrelated criminal charges.



Michael B. Hari, 47, made the appearance in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom for a status hearing in a case dating back to 2017 in which he is charged with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the alleged assault of a neighbor in the Ford County community of Clarence.



Hari last appeared at the courthouse in Paxton for a hearing on the local charges March 13 — the date he and three other members of the “White Rabbits” homegrown domestic terrorism group were arrested on federal charges in connection with the August 2017 firebombing of a mosque in Minnesota and the November 2017 attempted arson of a women’s health clinic in Champaign, among other alleged terrorist acts.



Since his arrest by federal authorities, Hari has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and housed at the Livingston County jail in Pontiac, according to court documents.



Earlier this month, State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed a petition to order Hari be returned to the Ford County jail so he could appear in court Tuesday in the local case. Hari was no longer at the jail in Paxton as of Wednesday.



During Tuesday’s hearing, Fitton appointed public defender David Rumley to represent Hari. Rumley informed Fitton he previously represented one of Hari’s codefendants in the federal case — Michael J. McWhorter, 29, of Clarence — but Fitton found there to be no conflict of interest.



Fitton set a pretrial hearing for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13.



In the Ford County case, Hari is accused of using an “arm-bar takedown” maneuver on his neighbor to restrain him during an argument over Hari’s loose dogs, and then pressing an airsoft handgun against the back of his neighbor’s head as he was being held face-down against the back of Hari’s car.



In the federal case, Hari and his militia group are accused of planting homemade explosive devices in a shed on that same neighbor’s property last February. An anonymous tip received by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to the discovery of the explosives in two black bags.



Besides Hari and McWhorter, also charged in U.S. District Court in Urbana in connection with the militia group’s activities are Joe Morris, 23, and Ellis Mack, 18, both of Clarence.



The four men continue to be jailed in the Central District of Illinois on charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence and possession of a machine gun for crimes they allegedly committed in Illinois and Indiana last year.



Hari, McWhorter and Morris are also charged with attempted arson for trying to burn down the Women’s Health Practice, 2125 S. Neil St., Champaign, on Nov. 7, 2017. The homemade explosive device employed in the attempt fizzled before it could do any damage.



The three older men have also been indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota for civil rights and hate crime violations in connection with the Aug. 5, 2017, firebombing of the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., which set off a fire that damaged the office but did not physically injure anyone.



Their trial in the federal case is scheduled for Nov. 13.



Hari served as a Ford County sheriff’s deputy for 18 months and once had owned a gun store in Paxton. He ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian candidate for the sheriff’s position in 1998.



In November 2006, Hari was sentenced to 30 months of probation after a Ford County jury found him guilty of abducting his two daughters, a case that received national attention on “The Dr. Phil Show.”



