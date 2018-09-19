Shimkus sending staff to Rantoul

RANTOUL — An aide to U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-15) will be available Tuesday, Sept. 25, in Rantoul to speak with residents about any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.

The staff member will be available from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Rantoul municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

People who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available to meet at that time may call Shimkus’ Danville office at 217-446-0664.

More information on services offered by Shimkus’ office is available on his website: shimkus.house.gov. On the website, constituents can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veterans and grants electronic newsletters. Shimkus also maintains a Facebook Page where regular updates are posted.

