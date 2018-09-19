Marron to be in Rantoul

RANTOUL — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-104), will hold office hours to hear residents’ concerns next week in Rantoul.

Marron, who was recently sworn in to take the Illinois House of Representatives seat formerly held by Chad Hays, will be in Rantoul from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office, 120 E. Sangamon Ave.

Area residents who wish to make a separate appointment to meet with Marron or his staff may call his district office located at 7 E. Fairchild Street in Danville at 217-477-0104.







