“Windy Hollow” to open at Market Street Theatre

PAXTON — Tri-County Players will feature junior high students in the production “Windy Hollow” by Ian McCutcheon.

The play will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St.

The play — designed for the whole family — tales a tale of woodland folk who allow humans a glimpse into their world. This is a special gift as humans in the shape of supermarket developers are intent on destroying their habitat with their plans for a new superstore.

Will Enoki’s (Kendyl Badgley) magic potions and Puffball’s (Charley Ulrich) fairy charms frustrate these evil humans, or will the woodland folk need human assistance in the form of the beautiful Chanterelle? (Ally Wright)

Even the villainous Stinkhorn (Lauren Krumwiede) and her inept stooges Blewitt (Natalie Manriquez) and Blusher (Kylie Van Horn) have to put aside their wicked mischief to join the fight against the humans so everyone can live happily ever after.

Rounding out the cast are Eric the depressed owl (Garreth Lattimer), Dryad the Grand Poo-Bah (Maggie Neff) and her assistant Portobello (Destiny Williams), Woody (Keegan Medlock) the hero, Button (Jordan Goss) and Cep (Carson Goss) who hero worship their friend Woody, and two church mice (Iris Lattimer and Paityn Badgley)

Call 379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins are also welcome.







