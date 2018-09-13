Shana Outlaw, 23, of Rantoul was killed when she was struck in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning near Leverett Road on U.S. 45, south of Thomasboro. Three children of Ms. Outlaw were injured.

RURAL LEVERETT — A Rantoul woman was killed and three children of the woman injured when a truck struck a vehicle stopped on U.S. 45 just south of Leverett Road early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the deceased, Shana Outlaw, who was 23 years old, was outside of her vehicle, which apparently had a mechanical issue, in the right driving lane.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Ms. Outlaw died from traumatic injuries

Her 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was struck from behind by a 2008 Dodge Ram truck at 5:52 a.m.

State police said the collision caused her car to be thrown off the roadway to the right and overturn in the right ditch.

The pickup truck rolled over in the roadway and came to rest on its top in the left lane.

State police said it is unclear if the pedestrian was struck by the truck after it collided with her car of if her car struck the pedestrian after it was struck by the truck.

The pedestrian was found in the right ditch near her car after the collision.

She was pronounced deceased at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, by Northrup.

Three children ages 6 years, 4 years and 8 months from Rantoul sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. They were transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 to be closed until about 11 a.m. while Illinois State troopers investigated.

Shortly after 11 a.m., several Urbana and county police officers responded to Carle’s emergency room, where there was a report of a disturbance.

Urbana Sgt. Andy Hewkin said several members of the woman’s family and her friends were having an emotional reaction to the news of her death. Police quickly defused the situation, and no one was hurt or arrested.

Leverett Road at U.S. 45 is south of Thomasboro, north of Urbana.

Michael Kiser contributed to this story.

10:55 a.m. update

RURAL LEVERETT — The crash on U.S. 45 just south of Leverett Road has been cleared.

All lanes are open.

8:55 a.m. Update



RURAL LEVERETT -- Illinois State Police say that southbound lanes of U.S. 45 will remain shut down for about two more hours after a crash earlier Thursday.



Police said the accident happened just south of Leverett Road, which is north of Urbana and south of Thomasboro. The Illinois Department of Transportation remains on the scene diverting traffic onto Leverett Road.



More details about the crash are not yet available. Use caution as you approach the area.







Original



Illinois State Police remain on the scene of a crash on U.S. 45 that has shut down both southbound lanes.



Police said the accident happened just south of Leverett Road, which is north of Urbana and south of Thomasboro. Traffic is being diverted onto Leverett Road for now.



Northbound traffic is moving slowly. Use caution as you approach the area.







