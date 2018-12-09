Garage, car destroyed; house damaged in fire

RANTOUL -- An early-morning fire destroyed a garage and car and caused damage to a Rantoul couple's home in the 700 block of Juniper Drive of Rantoul Wednesday.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire caused an estimated $60,000 damage to the home of Bill and Martha Brown, who escaped with their pet dog.

Firefighters were called at 1:38 a.m.

Bill Brown had been working on a lawnmower when it caught fire, destroying a 2016 Ford Escape and the garage.

The house, owned by the Stemmler Family Trust, sustained smoke damage throughout. The Browns were unable to stay at the home and spent the night at a hotel, Waters said.

The fire was ruled accidental.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:15 a.m.

Assisting the Rantoul department were firefighters from Gifford and Thomasboro.

No injuries were reported.

