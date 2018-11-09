Thomasboro sewer rates increased

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro wastewater customers will begin paying more for wastewater treatment in October.

The village board approved a usage rate increase from $5.85 per thousand gallons to $7.60 per thousand gallons at its Sept. 4 meeting.

“It’s more for the reserve fund because it’s going down a bit,” Mayor Tyler Evans said. “It’s precautionary stuff.”

The rate increase was recommended by Treasurer Leon Albers, who said the reserve fund had been declining over the last year or two.

“If we have a problem now, we’re in trouble,” Public Works Superintendent Tyler Martin said. “We would have to take a loan from the general fund. We’re trying to prevent that from happening. We have to have that safety net there.”

Thomasboro wastewater bills consist of a flat service charge and a usage charge based on water consumption. While the usage rate will rise by 29 percent, Albers estimated the increase in the average user’s total monthly bill will be 7 percent, or about $5 per month. Average monthly water consumption is 3,000 gallons.

The service charge, which goes toward paying for construction of the system that carries village wastewater to the Rantoul wastewater treatment plant, remains the same at $32.

Albers estimated the rate increase will bring in an additional $30,555 annually.

Comments made by residents at the meeting were favorable.

“We should have done this before. It ought to be done gradually,” Bill Kurth said.

The motion was carried by a 3-2 vote. Trustees Anna Martin, Trent Sage and Ronda Scott voted for the increase. Trustees Tony Grilo and Dustin Rhodes cast the opposing votes, saying they had not had enough time to absorb and understand information about the increase. Trustee Kyle Henegar was absent.

The board also approved spending $890 for 555 feet of oil-and-chip maintenance on North Street. Tyler Martin said the project would normally be of low priority, but with two bridges out outside of the village, the street will carry more traffic than usual. The project is essentially an extension of township maintenance of County Road 2600 North.

Dates and hours were set for three village events.

Halloween trick or treat hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. The village garage sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, and fall clean-up day Saturday, Oct. 13.

Clean-up day hours were shortened to a two-hour window between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tree-clearing at the park will take place Saturday, Sept. 15, beginning at 7 a.m.

The tree-clearing is an all-volunteer project that will cost the village reimbursement of bars and chains for the chain saws. Rhodes estimated the cost at about $320. He said renting a lift would make the job easier. The lowest rental fee he had found was $340. There were no objections.

In other park news, Evans announced that the Thomasboro Improvement Association will donate a park bench and picnic table.

Tyler Martin told the board he would bring forward information at the October meeting regarding repairs and maintenance to a water pump that is slowing down significantly, possibly due to a faulty impeller.

Also, Interim Police Chief Mike Martinez said the pool for part-time police officers is “pretty dry.”

He said he had spoken with a lone applicant who took himself out of the running after a telephone conversation about the position. Eleven applications have been received for code enforcement officer, but Martinez and the board expressed reluctance to fill that position before hiring a police officer.

Martinez reported residents generated 50 METCAD calls in August, 40 of which were responded to by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.

