Potomac garden club selling fall flowers

By ANGIE WALSH
Rantoul Press correspondent
POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will be taking orders for fall flowers, among which will be mums in various sizes, asters, annual grasses, and black-eyed Susans.
Contact a member if interested by Sept. 21, or stop by the club’s sale from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, before the Fall Festival parade in the butterfly garden.
Proceeds from this fundraiser help the club in its beautification efforts, and in maintaining the garden.
— The book club will meet to discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Potomac Public Library.
This is the true story of the Osage murders and the birth of the FBI. All interested are welcome.
— There will be a craft activity for adults at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the library, as well as Lego building from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.
Homework Club continues 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
— The Collison United Methodist Church will hold its annual homemade fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Collison Masonic Lodge.
A donation can be made, and carryouts will be available.
— Thought for the week: “You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.” — Indira Gandhi
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com
