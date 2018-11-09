Potomac garden club selling fall flowers

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will be taking orders for fall flowers, among which will be mums in various sizes, asters, annual grasses, and black-eyed Susans.

Contact a member if interested by Sept. 21, or stop by the club’s sale from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, before the Fall Festival parade in the butterfly garden.

Proceeds from this fundraiser help the club in its beautification efforts, and in maintaining the garden.



— The book club will meet to discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Potomac Public Library.

This is the true story of the Osage murders and the birth of the FBI. All interested are welcome.



— There will be a craft activity for adults at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the library, as well as Lego building from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Homework Club continues 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.



— The Collison United Methodist Church will hold its annual homemade fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Collison Masonic Lodge.

A donation can be made, and carryouts will be available.



— Thought for the week: “You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.” — Indira Gandhi



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com









