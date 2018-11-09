Fisher 4-Her, dog fourth in state show

CHAMPAIGN — A member of the Fisher 4-H group finished fourth during the Illinois 4-H State Dog Show Aug. 25 in Dixon.

Hansley Spitz, a member of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher, finished fourth in the category Dog Obedience Pre-Novice.

One hundred fifty dogs, big and small, competed with their owners for championship honors during the show.

To get to this level of competition, 4-H members devote months of training, said Dan Jennings, University of Illinois Extension animal science educator.

“Not only do the dogs have to perform the required tasks, but they must do so in a new environment surrounded by new noises and distractions, including several other dogs in the same arena,” Jennings said.

The youth advanced to the state competition after showing their dogs at county fairs this summer. Judges selected who advanced based on the knowledge the youth demonstrated and the dogs’ completion of tasks.



