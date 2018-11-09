Fire causes heavy damage to Penfield home

PENFIELD -- A Penfield home and its contents sustained an estimated $100,000 damage when it caught fire late Tuesday morning.

The home of Teresa Bice, 401 Elm St., sustained heavy damage. Gifford Assistant Fire Chief Brodie Crozier said the fire caused extensive damage to the basement, and smoke and heat damage to the rest of the house.

Bice was not home when the fire was discovered.

Crozier said the fire started in the basement.

"There was smoke coming from the roof area when we pulled up," Crozier said. "It took us a little while to find it in the basement."

Champaign County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from four departments responded to the 11:58 a.m. call. In addition to Gifford, which has Penfield in its district, departments from Rantoul, Ogden-Royal and Blue Grass (Potomac) responded.

Crozier said about 36 firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

No injuries were reported, and no neighboring property was threatened.

