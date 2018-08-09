Woman charged with stabbing husband

By RANTOUL PRESS

RANTOUL -- A Rantoul woman is in the Champaign County jail, charged with stabbing her husband.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said Sandra L. Findley, 38, of the 1200 block of Brookshire Drive, has been arrested for aggravated battery with a knife and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Officers were called to the Findley home about 4:50 a.m. Saturday following a report of a domestic dispute.

Findley allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest with a knife.

Brown said the wound was non-life-threatening.

