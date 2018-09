RANTOUL — Rantoul police responded to a report of bullets that hit two apartments.

Residents said shots were fired at their homes about 10 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said one bullet went through a window and struck a refrigerator.

Another bullet struck the door of an adjoining apartment where no one was home.

Village police continue to investigate the incident.

