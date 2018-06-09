Youth not seriously hurt when struck by vehicle

RANTOUL — A 13-year-old Rantoul resident escaped serious injury when he was struck by a vehicle in the village.

The boy, who was riding a bicycle, said he was eastbound on Flessner Avenue approaching Enterprise Drive when he was truck from behind by a car. The driver then sped off, headed east, without checking on the youth, he told village police.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the teen described the vehicle as a small red compact car. The youth said a white male was driving the vehicle.

The accident occurred at 112:37 p.m. Aug. 31 near Rantoul Public Library.

Police talked with library staff, but there were no witnesses to the accident, and no surveillance camera footage was available. The teen suffered an abrasion on his shoulder and a hand. The injuries did not require hospital treatment, Sullivan said.

