Police use Narcan to save woman from heroin overdose

RANTOUL — A 40-year-old Rantoul woman can thank the actions of village police using the drug Narcan for being alive.

It is the latest instance when the drug was used to save the life of an overdose victim.

Police were dispatched around midnight Aug. 31 to the 900 block of East Sangamon Avenue, where a resident had found a 40-year-old female unresponsive from a heroin overdose.

The woman was unresponsive after receiving the first dose of Narcan, which is administered as a nasal spray. She did, however, come around after a second dose,

Sullivan said, and admitted she had overdosed on heroin.

“Usually within minutes they start to come to” after being administered Narcan, which is also known as Naloxone, Sullivan said. “Sometimes you have to apply multiple doses.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

The drug is used to treat anyone who is overdosing on an opioid. During an overdose, breathing can slow down or stop, and waking them from this state can be difficult.

Narcan blocks the effects of opioids and reverses the overdose.

Sullivan said Rantoul police were first equipped with Narcan in July 2016, and preliminary records indicate Rantoul officers have administered it 11 times to overdose victims. It is not known how many of those overdose victims survived.

