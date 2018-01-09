Village administrator finalists down to 2 as 1 pulls out

RANTOUL — One of the two top candidates for the Rantoul village administrator position has taken his name out of the running.

Mayor Chuck Smith said David Nord, a private consultant who previously served for 25 years as the village administrator in Cherry Valley, has withdrawn his name.

Nord also served as the administrator and manager of Dixon during the city’s recovery from the largest case of municipal theft in U.S. history.

Smith said Nord was a finalist for the Rantoul post currently held by Rick Snider, who is leaving at the end of September.

Still in the running are Jeffery Eder, the city administrator of East Peoria, and Scott Eisenhauer, the mayor of Danville.

Smith said the position could be filled as early as Sept. 6.

The village board, which met with the three finalists this week, then narrowed it down to two. Smith said Nord was one of those two finalists. He declined to say who the other one is.

The board met with the candidates for about four hours Aug. 28.

The search process began with a committee of Rantoul residents and local business people who helped to cull the list of 28 original candidates down to three.

Another committee that included a professional group of advisers from the Champaign-Urbana area and locally, including Rantoul Village Human Resources Director Tony Peyton, then met with the candidates.

The candidates also met with all village department heads, who had input on the candidates.

“It’s been a very constructive way to do this,” Smith said. “We’re looking at compatibility.”

A luncheon was held with the search committee members, candidates, mayor and department heads.

Each candidate was interviewed by the village board.

Smith will consult with the board and others who conducted the interviews before making a selection.

Before an administrator can be named, Smith said the process involves making an offer to the person, conducting background checks, drawing up a contract and taking it before the board.

The board will make a recommendation, and Smith will make the final decision.

The board is expected to enter closed session to discuss the position at the Sept. 4 study session.

“We actually had a very good group of candidates,” Smith said.

Added Snider, “I was very pleased with the people who submitted and interviewed with us.”

Unlike previous administrator searches, the public will not have a chance to meet with the candidates until a final selection is made.

Eder previously worked in Rock Island as assistant city manager/community development director and for 11 years as director of community development in Franklin Park.

He has a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Ball State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University, Kokomo, Ind.

Eisenhauer is in his 16th year as Danville mayor. He also works in the radio broadcast industry, where he provides play-by-play commentary for high school and collegiate sports.

Prior to his election as mayor in 2003, he served as the assistant director for emergency management in Vermilion County, focusing on school, business and community safety planning, terrorism-response planning and volunteer training in preparedness and response. He served as an alderman on the Danville City Council from 1993-1998.

On Nov. 6, Danville voters will decide whether the city will keep its current form of government or switch to a city-manager-aldermanic structure. The latter form would change the mayor’s post to a part-time one, something which Eisenhauer said he would not be interested in.

