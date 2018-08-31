Johnson selected for vacant village board seat

RANTOUL — A vacant seat on the Rantoul Village Board will finally be filled.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 4, the board will vote to affirm Mayor Chuck Smith’s selection of Sherry Johnson for the seat formerly held by Rich Medlen.

Medlen resigned in May, saying he was leaving to take a job in Freeport.

Smith said he selected Johnson for the post because of her commitment to the community and to village government. He said he had four candidates that he seriously considered for the position after speaking to 11 people, but Johnson stood out because she and her husband attend every village board meeting.

“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Smith said. “The four who said they would serve in this capacity were just excellent candidates.”

Smith said not only did Johnson attend all board meetings, she read every board packet and was up to date on all village issues.

“She was current on everything,” Smith said. “It made it an easier choice.”

Smith said the Johnsons are long-time residents of the community, raised their family in Rantoul and owned a business — Maplewood Estates.

“She has a sincere love for the community,” Smith said.

The special meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. It will precede the monthly study session, which begins at 6 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



