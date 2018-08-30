Tuesday is deadline for second installment of real estate taxes

URBANA — Tuesday, Sept. 4, is the deadline for Champaign County property owners to make the second installment of real estate taxes.

A Sept. 4 postmark will be accepted as on time.

Office hours at the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office will run from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., including the noon hour. Listed on the back of each payment coupon are several payment options. Taxpayers may also pay at their local bank.

A 24-hour drop box is provided in front of the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana.

By law, interest on late payments is calculated at 1.5 percent per month and will be assessed on second-installment payments made after Sept. 4.



