Rantoul man gets probation for hitting ex's new boyfriend with bat

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted that he used a baseball bat to beat up his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and a month of home detention.



Christopher Carrera, 21, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery before Judge Roger Webber.



Assistant State's Attorney Victoria Dedman said on April 21, Carrera got into an argument over the phone with an ex, who was dating another man, then texted her later that he would "get" her.



When the woman and her current boyfriend returned to their Rantoul home that day, they saw Carrera in his vehicle.



Dedman said Carrera got out of his vehicle and used a baseball bat to hit the man's car, then hit the man in the head and arm with the bat.



The victim sustained a cut about 3 inches long to his head that required staples, Dedman said.



Dedman said Carrera's only prior conviction was in 2016 for violating an order of protection, a misdemeanor.