Woman gets 30 months probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted taking part in sex with her husband and a preteen girl late last year has been sentenced to probation.

Judge Tom Difanis said it was clear that Shelby Stephen, 22, was influenced by her husband, Joshua, 31, when they had sex with a 12-year-old during December and January in the Rantoul home where they were staying.

Difanis sentenced Joshua Stephen in June to 20 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for his role in the activity.

Shelby Stephen pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in June.

Difanis sentenced her to 30 months of probation and ordered her to get and keep a job and to not use drugs or alcohol during that time.

She will have to register as a sex offender.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Stephen’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, agreed that she is operating at a maturity level well below her age that made probation appropriate.

Dyer said his client is “cognitively delayed” and “emotionally stunted” as a result of childhood traumas, including being sexually molested and seeing a friend die in a fall from a bridge where they were playing at age 12.

Dyer also said Stephen is “highly suggestible” and “in many ways, under the spell of Mr. Stephen.”

The girl the couple admitted having sex with was visiting her father in Rantoul over her Christmas break from school in late December and early January in the same house where the Stephens were staying.

The sexual activity came to light when the girl returned home and her mother found messages on the daughter’s phone suggesting there had been a physical relationship between the girl and Joshua Stephen.

Shelby Stephen admitted to Rantoul police that she took part in some of that.

She had no prior criminal convictions.

