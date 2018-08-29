Updated: Woman robbed at gunpoint at Rantoul filling station

Updated 11:27 p.m. Thursday

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — A Rantoul woman was robbed at gunpoint during the weekend.

The 40-year-old victim told village police the robbery took place Friday evening while she was entering her vehicle at the Circle K station at 1295 E. Grove Ave.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim indicated that after she had made a purchase at the business, a man armed “with a black handgun screamed that he would kill her” if she did not give him her money.

She turned over the money, and he fled on foot to the north.

Sullivan said the department’s police dog tracked the man but lost his scent near the corner of Clark Street and Maplewood Drive.

She described the robber as a black male about 25 years old, standing 5-3 and weighing 150 pounds. He had a goatee and wore a black hoodie.

The robbery was reported at 10:53 p.m.

news@rantoulpress.com