State senator to host Rantoul town hall meeting

RANTOUL — State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) will host a town hall meeting next week in Rantoul.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Rantoul Business Center.

Bennett said the meeting is an effort to bring state government to residents of the area.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Residents can stop by to receive assistance and to air concerns on local and state issues.

Rantoul Business Center is located at 601 S. Century Blvd.

