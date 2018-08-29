Rantoul man gets 6 years in prison for latest domestic battery

URBANA — A Rantoul man with a history of violence directed at the mother of his children has been sentenced to six years in prison for his latest conviction.

“This defendant is a dangerous individual and if left to his own devices will continue to harass or do harm to Jennifer Mabry,” Judge Tom Difanis said of Tommy Johnson.

A month ago, a Champaign County jury convicted Johnson, 35, of the 100 block of South Ludlow Street of domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction in connection with a Nov. 22, 2017, incident.

Mabry testified that on that day, he reached through the window of a vehicle she was in, in Rantoul and hit her repeatedly in the face and head with his hand, which was in a cast. She said the beating left her with a broken nose and a swollen face.

Johnson testified that he never struck her and that Mabry’s injuries were self-inflicted. The jury apparently did not believe him.

The trial was the third for Johnson on the same accusation. Two previous juries could not come to unanimous verdicts.

Between the second hung jury in March and the July jury trial, Johnson was also convicted of violating an order of protection Mabry had obtained against him by contacting her on March 16 from the county jail. Judge Jason Bohm sentenced him to five years in prison for that.

The six years he received Monday will have to be served after he completes the first sentence. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott had recommended the six-year term, bringing in Urbana police officers to enhance his sentence with testimony about 2006 and 2008 incidents involving allegations of violence directed at Mabry by Johnson. He was convicted in the 2006 case but acquitted in the 2008 case.

Assistant Public Defender Amanda Riess countered that with testimony from Johnson’s aunt and grandmother, who called him a caring man devoted to his three sons, two of whom were born to Mabry.

Schott said of Johnson’s six prior felony convictions, three involved Mabry as his victim.

“Mr. Johnson has had a free reign of terror for 12 years with Jennifer Mabry,” she argued, noting that he is $22,000 in arrears in child support for the children he has with her.

Riess argued for a sentence of probation, saying that at his young age, Johnson has “great rehabilitative potential.”

“He aspires to get his GED,” she said, noting that he has been periodically employed in the past but needs help to address mental-health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Given his chance to speak, Johnson read from a prepared statement that took about 15 minutes to deliver in which he repeatedly proclaimed his innocence.

Difanis said he heard the evidence against Johnson in three separate jury trials and found it convincing.

“It is absolutely amazing the public defender was able to get two mistrials given the overwhelming evidence in this case,” he said.

mschenk@news-gazette.com