Latest drug conviction yields 10-year sentence

URBANA — A 27-year-old man with five drug-related convictions in the past eight years has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his latest.

Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the sentenced on Kyle Greer, who listed addresses on Hedge Road in Champaign and Naples Drive in Rantoul.

Greer pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The charge stemmed from his stop by Champaign police in the 700 block of West University Avenue on Sept. 21, 2017.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said that because police discovered Greer was on parole at the time for a 2016 drug conviction, he was removed from the car. He broke free from officers and tried to run but was quickly caught.

Police found a bag of cocaine on the ground near where Greer had been and another on him. The two bags together weighed about 13 grams.

Sullivan said Greer also had convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from 2011 and 2013 and possession of a controlled substance from 2012.

He had been given prior sentences of probation, drug court and prison, the prosecutor said.

mschenk@news-gazette.com