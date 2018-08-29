Driver strikes truck; traffic signal knocked down at Rantoul intersection

This truck driven by George Papametro, Rantoul, hit a utility pole head-on after it was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of U.S. 136 and Murray Road in Rantoul Wednesay morning. (Provided)

RANTOUL — A driver who did not yield to oncoming traffic was blamed for a two-vehicle accident on Rantoul’s west side Wednesday morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Christina Reifsteck said James Zindars, 26, of the 100 block of South Johnson, Rankin, was eastbound on U.S. 136 and allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Murray Road. His vehicle struck the left rear door of a westbound vehicle driven by George Papametro, 37, of the 1000 block of Cambridge Drive, Rantoul.

The impact pushed Papametro’s truck off the roadway, and it struck a traffic signal pole head-on, knocking off the traffic light and the street light.

Reifsteck said there was no indication that either driver was injured.

Zindars was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.

Total damage was estimated at more than $1,500.

