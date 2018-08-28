Rantoul village administrator candidates to be interviewed Tuesday

RANTOUL — Interviews for a new Rantoul village administrator are set to be conducted Tuesday (6 p.m. Aug. 28) at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

The village board will be meeting in closed session to interview the three candidates to succeed Rick Snider, who will complete his tenure at the end of September and has been helping in the national search process which was vetted by a committee of residents, business leaders and local administrators.

The three candidates to succeed Snider are:

David Nord, a private consultant who previously served for 25 years as the village administrator in Cherry Valley. He also served as the administrator and manager of Dixon during the city’s recovery from the largest case of municipal theft in U.S. history. Nord received his bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and his master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

Jeffery Eder, the city administrator of East Peoria. He previously served in Rock Island as the assistant city manager and worked for more than 11 years as the director of community development in Franklin Park. Eder has a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and development from Ball State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University-Kokomo.

Scott Eisenhauer, the mayor of Danville who has held that post for more than 15 years since his first election in May 2003. He spent five years serving as the assistant director of emergency management for Vermilion County and has received a professional emergency manager designation from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Eisenhauer has an associate degree from Danville Area Community College and is completing his baccalaureate studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“We’re very pleased with the quality of the candidate pool and the collected wealth of experience in public administration and community affairs," Snider said. "We started with 28 submissions for the administrator position and have narrowed that down to the final three candidates. We also very much appreciate the hard work of our search committee members for their thoroughness in reviewing background information and conducting detailed interviews.”

A final decision is not expected until early September when the village board will again meet in closed session to deliberate on this matter.

news@rantoulpress.com