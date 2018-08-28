Rantoul man likely to get probation for sex with teen

URBANA — Assuming an evaluation puts him at a low risk to reoffend, a

Rantoul man is expected to be sentenced to probation for having sex with a

teen.

Aaron Nash, 45, who listed an address in the 1400 block of South Pointe,

pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated criminal

sexual abuse. He admitted that between late January and mid-March, he had

sex with a teen-age girl at his home in Rantoul on four occasions.

Because of her age, the girl is not old enough to legally consent.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said relatives of Nash contacted

Rantoul police in March with their suspicion that he was having sex with

the teen based on texts they had seen.

Nash was a custodian at Rantoul Township High School, and the girl was a

student there, but police said the relationship is not believed to have

started at the school.

Ladd set an Oct. 22 hearing to confirm the sentence for Nash, which

include three years of sex offender probation. He will have to register as

a sex offender.

Nash was released from the county jail Tuesday after 166 days in custody.



