Eastern Illinois Foodbank sets food, produce distribution dates

URBANA — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will host bread and produce distribution on four dates in August at its Urbana warehouse, 2504 N. Shore Drive.

The distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m. (or until product is gone) Monday, Aug. 20, Wednesday, Aug. 22, Monday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The distribution will feature fresh produce and bread items gleaned from local retailers and is open to the public who meet income eligibility guidelines (below).

While the foodbank doesn’t normally serve clients from its warehouse, this series of distributions allow people to acquire fresh produce without visiting their local food pantries or emergency food programs. It is a first-come, first-serve distribution and attendees should bring their own bags or boxes to haul their produce.

“The Foodbank has seen a recent uptick in the pounds of fresh produce and bread donated by local retailers,” Jim Hires, president and CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank, said. “Because of the volume of perishable product we receive we’re looking for innovative ways to quickly get it into the hands of our hungry neighbors.”

All area residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $3,870 per month for a family of four. People will be required to self-attest to their monthly household income.







