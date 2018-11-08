Fisher might get solar facility

FISHER -- A solar farm might come to Fisher.

Two representatives from Novel Energy Solutions of Minnesota addressed the board last week about a project they would like to install just south of the grade school on land that lies within the village but is farm ground zoned agricultural.

The company would lease ground from Eric Stalter, and the installation would require 14-20 acres for 8,600 solar panels that would generate two megawatts of electricity.

The power generated would be fed into the Ameren grid, and local residents and businesses could subscribe through Novel to purchase the solar-generated electricity.

But the catch is that the company must enter Fisher’s proposed site with hundreds of other proposals from around the state into a lottery, and only some will be chosen.

A trio of bills is awaiting the governor’s signature. They will piggyback onto state’s 2016 Future Energy Jobs Act. The energy law calls for the construction of 3,000 mega watts of solar and offers incentives in the form of solar renewable energy credits.

So even if the village approves the farm, if the Fisher site is not chosen in the lottery, Novel won’t build it. Allie Loschen, a land sales associate for Novel who lives in rural Paxton, said she believes initial paperwork for the lottery would need to be filed in November with the lottery sometime after that.

Nevertheless, Mayor Mike Bayler told Loschen and Paula Fitzgerald, a permit specialist with Novel, that he thinks the pair’s next step should be to contact Stalter’s neighbors and invite them to an informational program that could be held at the community building.

Attorney Marc Miller said the more photos and graphs and even a demonstration panel they can show people, the better. He said if residents appear supportive, then the next step is to create a special use permit within the ag zoning at that spot. He said the board could stipulate setbacks, fencing and plantings as it desires.

The company would sign a 25-year lease with Stalter, and the company would be responsible for maintenance of the site. The company has 130 solar farms in Minnesota but none yet in Illinois. Loschen said she has had conversations with 70 landowners. The company would spend up to $2.5 million installing the farm.

