Final Air Force deeds have arrived for sale of three hangars, AT&T building

RANTOUL -- The village has received from the Air Force the final deeds for three airport hangars and AT&T call center properties on the former Chanute Air Force Base that a Los Angeles man wants to buy, but the sale process might take a couple of months longer than originally anticipated, Village Administrator Rick Snider said.

The village board will be asked to accept the deeds of the remaining properties this month.

"These are the last set of deeds," Snider said. "These will finish the transfer process to get FAA release of the properties."

John Van der Velde, who intends to buy hangars 1, 2 and 3 and the call center building for $5.15 million, has asked for a timeline extension for funding the escrow account and completing his due diligence from Sept. 9 to Sept. 25. The village is paying Van der Velde to rent the properties, and he asked that the rent amount be prorated to $12,129 for that extra period.

Snider said the transfer process might not be completed until November.

"We're not going to finish the transfer process as soon as we thought," Snider said. "Even if we get all the approvals done, there's about a 60-day period we have to publish everything in the federal register to finalize it as far as the federal government is concerned."

Snider said a couple of issues have cropped up to delay the transfer, one being that the properties are in the Chanute historic district. The village had to get the state of Illinois to acknowledge the transfer of the properties.

The deed transfer will be among the items discussed at Tuesday night's village board study session (6 p.m. at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.)

Other discussion items will include an agreement request from the University of Illinois to be allowed to remove the 6,800-square-foot building at 1608 Titan Drive to allow for the instalation of a wind study tower.

Snider said the building, which is south of the main Advanced Transportation Research and Engineering Laboratory facility in the southeast corner of the former base, is dilapidated. It has been identified as the prime site for a wind study tower.

The university will pay for the demolition, building removal, site preparation and construction of a new facility.

The board will also consider a license agreement with Lexycan LLC (Angel Smiles Dental Center) at 730 Enterprise Drive for its use of a right-of-way for vehicle parking.

The owner wants to reconstruct and expand its existing parking area on the west side of its building along Christie Drive.

The board will also hear presentations by Rantoul resident Chris Powers and a Public Works Superintendent Greg Hazel on the village's electric inteconnection policy terms and conditions and net metering policy as it relates to solar electricity. Powers has constructed a solar array at his home.

The board will also hear a presentation on Eagle Express (bus service) from Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District/C-Carts personnel.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

