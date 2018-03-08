Group petitions to divide village into districts for representation

The village would be divided into six districts of approximately the same population, with one village board trustee in each, under a proposal submitted Friday.

RANTOUL — A Rantoul group has presented petitions for a question to be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot that asks voters if the village should be divided into six districts with one trustee elected from each district.

Members of Rantoul Residents for Representation presented the petitions to Village Clerk Mike Graham for certification Friday morning. Graham then filed them with the Champaign County Clerk’s Office.

The signatures of at least 340 registered voters were needed to place the issue on the ballot. Graham said 501 signatures were obtained.

The final day to file objections to the petitions is Monday, Aug. 13.

Graham said the April village primary election would not be affected if voters approve the measure. To be filled in that election are seats currently held by trustees Hank Gamel, Jennifer Fox and Chad Smith. Voters will also elect a candidate to a two-year term to fill the seat formerly held by Rich Medlen, who resigned.

The village clerk said the referendum is binding and requires a majority of those voting to pass — not a majority of the registered voters, as was the case for a 2016 referendum asking whether the Rantoul Park District should be dissolved.

Rena Anderson, Champaign County senior elections specialist, said if a majority of voters approves the question, the village board must then divide the village into six districts of approximately equal population. The redistricting must be done no less than 30 days before the first day for the filing of nominating petitions for the next succeeding election.

Each district will be represented by one trustee who must be reside in that district. Currently, trustees are elected at large.

Presently, all five remaining trustees live north of U.S. 136. Until his resignation, Medlen was the only trustee who lived south of 136.

Rantoul Residents for Representation had earlier broached the possibility of asking voters to change the local system from a village-trustee form of government to a city-aldermanic one. In the latter form, the community would be divided into four wards with two aldermen elected for each.

Mike Schlosser, RR4R spokesman, said the group opted for the districting approach.

“Districting is a simple way to accomplish the primary goals of our organization and other concerned citizens,” he said. “Better representation; better accountability; direct access to a representative living in your district; better government; and a better Rantoul.”

The group obtained signatures by going door to door and at a few neighborhood gatherings.

Schlosser said the public’s reaction to switching to districts “was overwhelmingly positive.”

“Most of the citizens we spoke with thought by having a trustee living in their own district, they would have better access, and the trustee would be held more accountable for issues in their particular area or neighborhood,” Schlosser said.

He said several residents were not aware that trustees are currently elected at large.

“Many commented that if we changed to districting, they would know who they could get a hold of with any questions or concerns,” Schlosser said.

Graham said members of the RR4R group Jasmyne Boyce, Debbra Sweat, Wendell Golston and EJ Brown plus John Kraft of the Edgar County Watchdogs were present when Graham was presented the petitions.

