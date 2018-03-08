Dewey man charged with second Rantoul burglary

URBANA — A Dewey man already charged with the burglary earlier this year of a Rantoul business has been charged with another.

Andrew Stover, 24, formerly of Rantoul, was charged Friday with the March 15 burglary of the Mi Raza store, 128 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul.

Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said the business was broken in about 3:15 a.m. that day, a cash register opened and emptied. Rantoul police lifted latent footwear impressions at the scene.

About two weeks ago, police received results from the Illinois State Crime lab that those impressions matched shoes that Stover was wearing when he was arrested that same day for allegedly burglarizing the Liquor Locker, 820 E. Champaign Ave,

Stover was charged the day after the alleged Liquor Locker break-in with that burglary and is awaiting trial.

Su said Stover admitted recently to Rantoul police that he broke into both businesses that day.

Judge Jeff Ford set his bond at $5,000 for the Mi Raza burglary. Stover was out on bond for the other case. He’s due back in court Tuesday.

Both are Class 2 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



