Ludlow man arrested again for child sexual assault

URBANA — A Ludlow man convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2002 has been arrested for a similar offense.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said investigators acted on a tip to the Department of Children and Family Services hotline that Paul Meunier Sr., 63, might be sexually molesting a child who had occasion to be in his home.

Apperson said late last month, investigators took the child, a boy under the age of 13, to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Champaign, for a forensic interview.

While the child did not spell out what may have happened, Apperson said he gave “non-verbal signs indicating something could have happened.”

Following up, detectives interviewed Meunier at his home, and he ultimately confessed to molesting the boy several times between July of last year and this July, Apperson said.

Meunier was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and taken to the county jail. He’s expected to make a court appearance later this week.

Court records show that in 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for criminal sexual assault.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to having sex over several years with a developmentally delayed girl who was under the age of 13. Those allegations came to the attention of police in early 2003.

One of the consequences of his conviction is that he has to register as a sex offender.

