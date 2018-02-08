Hit the road, cancer

CHAMPAIGN — Last year, 8-year-old James Walters of Rantoul was walking around with a 20-inch tumor in his body.

This year, he’s cancer-free, courtesy of the care he received through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Midwest Affiliate hospital in Peoria.

His family never got a bill from the hospital, and their travel, meals and lodging expenses were also picked up at no cost to them, according to James’ grandmother, Michelle Moreland.

She and James plan to be at 1 Main St. in downtown Champaign at 6 p.m. Friday for the launch of the annual St. Jude Champaign-to-Peoria run, one of dozens of affiliate relay run events held to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this weekend.

Families are never billed by St. Jude for their treatment, and the money raised by the runs helps cover the cost of treatment and other expenses for children with cancer and their families.

A grateful Moreland encourages everyone to donate.

“The money goes to help the children,” she said.

Last year, the Champaign-to-Peoria run raised $36,000, with each runner committing to raise $1,000, according to Annessa Parisi of Champaign, the local run coordinator.

This year, 30 runners and drivers are participating in the Champaign-to-Peoria run, she said. Runners cover as much distance as they want, with some running a few miles and some much more.

The runs originating in St. Jude’s home city of Memphis, Tenn., and in dozens of other communities are set to conclude in Peoria on Saturday.

James Walters, who will be a third-grader at St. Malachy School in Rantoul this fall, was diagnosed in April last year with a type of childhood cancer in which malignant cells form in muscle tissue.

He underwent 43 chemotherapy treatments and was sent to the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center for 28 days of radiation treatments, his grandma said.

He’ll continue to go back to the Peoria affiliate hospital for follow-ups every few months, she said.

Rob Biehl, a 47-year-old Kraft employee who lives in St. Joseph, has continued his connection to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis decades after he was treated there for cancer — Ewing sarcoma — diagnosed at age 17.

His tumor was discovered after he was hurt playing basketball for Unity High School in 1988 and was diagnosed and treated by St. Jude, he said — also without charge to his family.

Now sporting a St. Jude logo tattoo on one of his arms that includes his St. Jude patient number, Biehl said he goes back to Memphis every five years or so to take part in follow-up research.

On his last trip there, he was overwhelmed when a hospital gift shop employee recognized and greeted him.

“It’s really just an amazing place,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words what they’re like.”

Parisi first got involved with the Champaign-to-Peoria run for St. Jude in 2000 after learning the child of one of her friends had cancer.

For her and others who participate, it’s all about the kids who are treated by St. Jude.

“They’re why we run,” she said.

