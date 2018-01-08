$5K bond set for man charged with theft

URBANA — Bond was set at $5,000 for a Rantoul man accused of taking items from a business and selling them online.

Patrick Henderson, 49, was charged Monday with felony burglary.

According to a police report, the owner of a business in the 100 block of West Borman Drive, Rantoul, reported to officers at 11:23 a.m. Saturday that somebody had broken into his building, broken a window and stolen a variety of items from it, including a log splitter, a fan, a power generator, a chainsaw, buckets of paint and several other power tools.

Police soon noticed Henderson allegedly was selling many of the power tools online at prices far below market value.

When officers arrived at Henderson’s home, they saw a log splitter there.

They then watched an individual leave Henderson’s home with a fan that was of the same style and brand as the one the victim was missing.

Later, they watched Henderson leave his home and stopped him. Inside his car were buckets of paint that matched the description given by the victim.

tmitchel@news-gazette.com