Potomac athletes must have physicals

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — School will be in session soon, and the activities associated with it.

All students at Potomac Grade School planning to play sports need to have a copy of their insurance card on file, and need their sports physical up to date before they can practice.

Girls basketball practice for grades 4-6 will be from 9-11 a.m. starting Monday, Aug. 6, at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School.

Registration for Potomac Grade School will take place on two days, 1-7 p.m Thursday, Aug. 9, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 10, at the school.



— Potomac Church of Christ will hold an event, “Game on! Gearing up for Life’s Big Game” from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the church, located at 209 May St.

Children ages 5-11 are invited, and junior helpers are welcome. The pre-game registration will be at 8:30 a.m., with a worship rally will begin at 9 a.m.

There will be a mission offering, with the proceeds going to a 2019 camp scholarship fund for the Prairie States Christian Service Camp. A celebration and family potluck will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.



—The food pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at the old ambulance building in Potomac. Any family residing in the Potomac school district is eligible.



— Thought for the week: I think of life as a good book. The further you get into it, the more it begins to make sense. — Harold Kushner



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







