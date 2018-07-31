Dealing with bullies, racists to be topic

RANTOUL — Erika Harold, Miss America 2003 and a candidate for Illinois attorney general, will present addresses in Rantoul about her personal experiences as a student facing bullying and racism and how she dealt with it.

Harold, a Champaign County resident and Harvard Law School graduate, will speak on three occasions Friday, Sept. 7.

The first will be to students and staff from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at J.W. Eater Junior High School that will be closed to the public. The second will be for Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce members only. The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Linden Banquet Center, Rantoul. The third talk will be held for RTHS students only from 2-3 p.m at the high school.

She will also be available to speak to the public at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office downtown from 3:30-5 p.m. and then will attend an RTHS tailgate at the school that is open to the public from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Email dir@rantoul.chamber.com or call 893-3323 by Aug. 31 for information and to register for the chamber luncheon.

The day-long community initiative is sponsored by Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, Rantoul Township High School and Rantoul City Schools.

