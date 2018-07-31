Author's goal: To encourage young people in need of it

GIFFORD — As a social worker at Rantoul Township High School, Lisa Combs-Yowell sees a lot of the good and the bad in students’ lives. The bad can be heartbreaking. It motivates her to want to help and to encourage young people to hold out hope.

The Gifford resident, a married mother of two, hopes a recently published book she has written — her first — will help to accomplish some of that.

“Hope ... Anyway” deals with two young people who have had to endure parents who are alcoholics. Some of it is based on what she has seen as a social worker.

Written under the pen name of “Lisa Walsh” — her maiden name — the book was initially written “as a little bit more of a memorial type of thing,” Combs-Yowell said.

But the publishers, Zimbell House, thought it would be better to set the book into more modern times from happenings from her life. The book became more of a novel.

“There’s so many powerful effects (from alcoholism), and it’s so common. I definitely wrote (the book) from a young person’s perspective,” Combs-Yowell said.

The book centers around a young girl and her brother who move to a new town and away from their alcoholic father when they are in eighth grade.

“They have great hope things are going to be better. Then their mom gets a new boyfriend, whom she marries, and both of their lives (start revolving) around alcohol,” she said.

In the end, the children stand up to the adults and tell them what they, as children, need. It results in the adults entering a 12-step program to receive help.

It took Combs-Yowell about a year and a half to write the book. The book is available from Amazon. It is available on the shelves at Barnes and Noble in Champaign.

The book will be featured in a Local Artist Spotlight set for Saturday, Sept. 29, at Rantoul Public Library.

As a social worker, Combs-Yowell works with students whose ability to learn is severely affected by outside factors, including problems at home or learning disability — “things that are getting in their way.”

“Our job is to work with the child, and we (want to) work with the families to help get these kids on track,” Combs-Yowell said.

She finds that students who have problems at home focus much of their energy in that direction rather than learning.

“Some of them kind of pour everything into it and kind of go overboard,” she said.

Not every child can be reached — Combs-Yowell saying many children who are struggling are likely missed because they hide it.

“I wrote from Heidi’s perspective. She had some help available (earlier) and was not interested because of shame about her family and didn’t want people to find out what is going in,” she said. “I wish I could reach more of those kids.”

Combs-Yowell is working on another book that deals with a young person with autism. The book delves into how the autism affects the person’s relationships and education.

